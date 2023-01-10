Netflix ‘You’ Season 4 trailer: Watch Joe Goldberg turn from predator to prey

Netflix's much anticipated series You Season 4 trailer gives insight into new troubles awaiting the elusive stalker.
Starring Penn Badgley as the murderous stalker Joe Goldberg, the story for this season follows Joe in London under a new disguise as literature professor, Jonathan Moore.
The new season is set to pick up after Joe murdered his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and travelled to Paris to find his mistress Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and escape the American suburbs.
This season, Joe reveals that he is surprised to discover that teaching is ‘fun’ and London is ‘not bad’ even if he is surrounded by “the most damaged insane people on Earth” or a “circle of privileged douchebags.”
The trailer opens with Joe indulging in a night life experience, quickly followed by a line of questioning – which feels more like interrogation - from his fellows. “Did you kill someone?” asks one. “Or, did someone break your heart?” chimes in another.
“Heartbreak is always a catalyst for a new path,” Joe can be heard saying, alluding to how he moves on prey to prey.
Known to fall hard in lust and succumb to his predatory ways, Joe’s current obsession was Marienne. However, little does he know that the roles will soon be reversed for him as he becomes someone else’s prey.
You Season 4 Part will release on Netflix on February 9th, 2023, whereas, and the second part will drop on March 9th, 2023.
