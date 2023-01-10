Tom Hanks opens up on working with son Truman: 'I changed his diapers'

Tom Hanks opened up on working with his son in the upcoming film A Man Called Otto.



During an interview with PEOPLE, the star said, "Without a doubt, it's special because, you know, I changed his diapers.

But you get past that right away because you gotta show up, and you gotta hit the marks, and you gotta do it on time, and you gotta be right there."

The Toy Story star added, "I know what that takes, and he does too. It's a little different when it's the whole shebang. He was cast for a very specific reason.

We resemble each other, he's not a stranger, and he knows what the pressure is, and he's gotta do it."



Hanks's son Truman plays a younger version of father's crotchety character in A Man Called Otto, which is set to open in theatres on Jan. 13.