Meghan Markle branded ‘very much dramatic’ by close aide Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle’s close aide Omid Scobie has been forced to admit that her brand has been 'dramatic'

Meghan Markle’s close aide Omid Scobie has been forced to admit that her and Prince Harry’s brand has been veering towards ‘dramatic’ in recent months.

Days after Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare was leaked ahead of its official release, Scobie shared that the release of the memoir could be the last of the couple’s media blitz as their brand has started to lean towards being dramatic.

Talking on BBC Radio 4’s Today show, Scobie claimed that the couple could retire from spotlight for the rest of the year and said that “they have to be quite careful right now” given that there is a lot of focus on their private life currently.

“Their brand has been very much about drama and a soap opera that has been played out publicly,” Scobie stated.

Further in the chat, Scobie also said: “When it comes to talking about reconciliation, that is very difficult after the amount that he has shared in this book.”

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is now available to purchase after its official release today, January 10, 2023.