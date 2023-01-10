Hrithik Roshan's 49th birthday: GF Saba Azad calls it 'Ro day'

Hrithik Roshan also receives warm wishes from father Rakesh Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Saba Azad writes a heartwarming birthday wish for boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

Roshan has been receiving birthday wishes from all around. After father Rakesh Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, now Saba has penned down a long detailed note for him as he turns 49 today.

Taking it to her Instagram, she posted a series of goofy picture from their various holidays together. She wrote: “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide-eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”.

“You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise you, and you continue to, every day, in so many ways. The world is très bizarre, Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - forever and ever you talented beast, favourite goof and human bean, and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being born.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan last featured in film Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan. He further has film Fighter in the pipeline next which is set to release on January 25, 2024, reports IndiaToday.

