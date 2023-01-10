Prince Harry Montecito home in danger as mudslides hit area: 'Evacuate!'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to evacuate their Montecito mansion amid mudslides.
The residents have been ordered to leave their homes and belongings behind as winter storm has pounded the area, reports TMZ.
In the past 12 hours, the town of Monetico has witnessed eight inches of rain and the Fire Dept has asked locals and people living in the surrounding to 'leave' the place.
Apart from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stars Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Harry and Meghan, Ellen, Adam Levine, Gwyneth Paltrow and George Lucas also live in the neighbourood.
