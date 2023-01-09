Rooney Mara says she got more selective about roles after working on Nightmare on Elm Street remake 

Rooney Mara said on the Launchleft podcast that she didn't have a pleasant experience working on the Nightmare on Elm Street remake and that it led her to be more selective about the projects she accepted going forward.
Rooney shared that she has become more selective about choosing roles in her career after she did not have a great experience working on the Nightmare on Elm Street remake.
Rooney said, "A few years before [The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo], I'd done a Nightmare on Elm Street remake, which was not a great experience, making it. I have to be careful with what I say and how I talk about it, but it wasn't the best experience, making it."
She further added, "And I kind of got to this place, that I still live in, if I don't want to act unless I'm doing stuff that I feel like I have to do."
Nightmare on Elm Street remake was released in 2010.
George Lazenby said Liam Hemsworth is 'confident, ambitious enough' to play James Bond
Their appearance on Sunday comes after Hailey spoke out about struggling with PTSD
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton reunite at the birthday part of a Hollywood manager
Kerry Katona called Lucien Laviscount 'charming' as addressed romance rumors
Adam Rich's cause of death has not been revealed
Claire Danes and husband Hugh Dancy are parents to two sons