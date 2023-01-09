Janelle Brown talks about her split with Kody Brown

Janelle Brown recently discussed her marriage to Kody Brown and said that she is quite pleased now that they are no longer together, according to People.



Janelle said that she is very happy about her separation from Kody and it didn't make her heartbroken. She added that she became indifferent about their relationship and didn't care anymore which is why they separated.

Janelle said, "Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy. I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore."

She further added, "I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."

Janelle also said that she doesn't want Kody back in her life. She said, "I know I'm happy, I don't want him to come back."

Kody Brown and Janelle announced their split in December 2022.