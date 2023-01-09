Adam Rich dies at 54

Adam Rich, a child actor best remembered for his part in the ABC television series Eight Is Enough, died on Sunday at the age of 54; the reason for his passing has not yet been made public, according to Fox News.



A representative for Adam confirmed his death in an emotional statement shared on Twitter.

The tweet read, "Adam did not have an ounce of ego. He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today."

The tweet further added, "He really was America's Little Brother."

Danny Deraney also wrote on Adam's death, "Adam was simply a wonderful guy. He was kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness. If you knew Adam, you just loved the guy. And oh the stories he could tell."

Adam Rich was also arrested in his life for attempted burglary as well as driving under the influence.