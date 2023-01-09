Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex demands public apology for ‘verbal, physical and sexual abuse’

Somy Ali accuses Salman Khan of 'verbal, physical and sexual abuse'

Somy Ali and Salman Khan were together in 90’s. She has finally gathered the strength to speak up against the abuse she went through while the couple was dating. She alleged Salman of putting her through brutal verbal, physical and sexual abuse.





She claimed that it took her ‘twenty years’ to come out with her ‘truth’ due to trauma. She accused Salman of conspiring to get her show Flight or Fight banned in India. She first acknowledged all the times she was sexually abused and then also talked about how it takes a great deal of time for survivors to open up about the abuse.

She stated in her video, “I want Salman Khan to confess what he put me through, from the verbal, sexual and physical abuse and I want a public apology which an egomaniac and a narcissistic individual will probably never do. And I want him to unban my show and I want India to be able to watch what No More Tears does, what I have given my 15 years of blood and sweat in working and saving over 40,000 men and women."

She further added, “I want Mr Khan to look at himself in the mirror and ask himself this question: How can you say that you have never hit me or abused me? How can you live with yourself, knowing that I’ve done these things and blatantly denied them and then have the audacity to ban my show? Shame on you. I hope that you find the grace in yourself to apologise publicly and to confess what you have done.”