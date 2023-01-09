Kylie Jenner sends Old Hollywood vibes in new photoshoot

Kylie Jenner channelled Old Hollywood glamour with red lips and voluminous curls as she posed for her billion-dollar beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.
As per Hola, Kylie Cosmetics posted several pictures on her official Instagram account featuring the supermodel with a winged liner rhinestone choker while donning a white gown and Kylie Cosmetic’s classic matte red shade, Mary Jo K.
“Once a glam girl, always a glam girl,” the brand captioned.
Recently, the year-old launched her brand at Macy’s with a limited-edition Holiday Collection, with different main products debuting this winter and the entire collection coming to stores and online in early Spring 2023.
“We are excited to launch Kylie Cosmetics at Macy’s to allow more brand fans to shop and experience our products in-store across the country,” said Kylie Jenner. “The first launch will be the limited-edition Holiday collection, and the full line will be available in Spring 2023.”
Laura Dern had stunned fans back in November 2022 when she appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for 'Bejeweled'.
Prince Harry weighed in on Jeremy Clarkson’s tirade against his wife Meghan Markle
Skylar Grey had to sell her music catalogue to settle her divorce lawsuit in 2021
Pregnant Blake Lively paired up two outfits to create an ensemble that fits right
Netflix ‘1899’ documents a group of European migrants travelling from London on a steamship named Kerberos to the...
Kate Middleton is celebrating her 41st birthday today amid Prince Harry’s allegations