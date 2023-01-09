Anderson Cooper claims Royals had special demand over Prince Harry interview

file footage

Prince Harry was interviewed by CBS’ Anderson Cooper ahead of his memoir release, and now the US host has claimed that he had to handle some special Royal demands ahead of the show’s release on January 8.



As per Mirror UK, Cooper confirmed that his team had first reached out to Palace officials for comments on Prince Harry’s claims, and then revealed that the Royal Family put forward a demand before sharing comments.

“Its representatives demanded that before considering responding, 60 Minutes provide them without report prior to airing it tonight,” shared Cooper.

The journalist also claimed that his team denied the Palace’s request saying that ‘it's something we never do.’

This comes after Cooper’s explosive chat with Prince Harry went on air on January 8, two days before the official release of the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir Spare, which was leaked days earlier.