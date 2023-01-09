Tina Knowles-Lawson gushes over granddaughter Blue Ivy in sweet birthday tribute

Tina Knowles-Lawson showered love on Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter who just turned 11 this week.



The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, January 8th, 2023, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach.

“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” began Tina. “I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday.”

She continued, “I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready and that was on January 7 three days after my birthday. Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!”

She then went on to detail the number of skills Blue had such as “sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano.”

“I could go on and on,” the doting grandma said.

“Because there's really nothing that you can't do. You are funny and beautiful and graceful, Kind, and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human. You truly bring me joy!!”

Beyoncé, 41, and husband Jay-Z, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012, and they also share five-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.