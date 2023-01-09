Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Fans defend Luiz Guzmán as Gomez’s casting debate reignited

After a month of speculations, Netflix finally renews its hit show Wednesday for a second season.

Once the initial joy of the renewal settled, fan picked up another debate regarding the show’s casting. According to ScreenRant, fans continue to be split over Luis Guzmán’s casting for the role of the sensitive patriarch of the Addams family, Gomez.

Despite Guzman’s uncanny similarity to Charles Addams’ original comic strip forerunner, his casting drew criticism because of the success of Raul Julia’s sophisticated interpretation of the character in the 1990s two Addams Family movies.

Guzmán’s Gomez has a sweet relationship with his teenage daughter Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) in the Netflix series. A fan took to Instagram reigniting the debate of the casting.

In the video clip, she can be heard saying that Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac would have fit the role perfectly.

However, in the comment section, many fans were quick to point out that keeping the original comic strip in mind, Guzman is the right choice.



One fan commented, “I hear this point from many but I disagree. I think Tim Burton did well at his choice to reflect Charles Addams original drawings.”

“I think age-wise it wouldn’t work. Bc Wednesday goes to Nevermore 30 Years after her parents, meaning they have to be about 48 years old, so Oscar is too young,” said one user.

“nope!!! wednesday is a story told through the eyes of a teenage girl. Luis plays a loving hispanic father perfectly,” said another.

“Noooo! The entire point of Gomez character is that he is not classically, originally handsome. An entire point of this character is that he is not lucky to be born beautiful. Instead, he forges his charms and character himself, he is keeps himself well-kept and his behaviour towards his loved ones is amazing - and those are the sources of his charisma. That is the reason I believe he is one of the most inspiring male role-models,” suggested one user.