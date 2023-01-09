Prince Harry loses another royal ally?

Prince Harry became the first member of the British royal family to publicaly criticize his uncle Prince Andrew over his sex scandal.

The Duke of Sussex commented on the allegations against Andrew in his book calling them a shameful scandal.

Andrew last year settled a lawsuit against him from Virginia Giuffre who had accused him of raping her when she was young. Andrew denied the allegations and reportedly did not accept any liability as part of the settlement.

Harry's comments are expected to affect his relations with Princess Eugenie who was also shown in Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary.

Eugenie, the daughter of Andrew, had also watched Super Bowl with Harry and Meghan and was spotted at a restaurant with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last year.

According to royal commentators, Princess Eugenie was very sympathetic to Harry and Meghan Markle.

The are of the view that Eugenie, Meghan and Harry had a common enemy.

Eugenie was upset with King Charles' stern positions against her father and how the press painted the Duke of York.

Harry's remarks are expected to anger Andrew's daughter and he might lose an ally within the royal family