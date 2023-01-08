Sally Field gets candid about her lifelong friendship with Steven Spielberg

Sally Field talked about her friendship with filmmaker Steven Spielberg and said that they nearly went on a date fifty years ago, according to People.



Sally shared that they were set up by her newly acquired business manager at that time though the date never actually happened. She said that she has been through good and bad in life with Steven and he never left her life.

Sally said, "My newly acquired business manager wanted me to meet one of his clients and wanted me to go to Universal for a supposed 'meeting' because he thought the two of us would really hit it off."

She further added, "And though we never actually went on a date together, my beloved Steven Spielberg has never left my life. For almost 50 years — is it really? — we have gone through this life that's been filled with good and bad, the laughter and the angst."

Sally Field and Steven Spielberg have been close friends for their entire lives and they cherish their friendship.