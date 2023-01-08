Jane Fonda says she wouldn't stop talking with her '80 For Brady' Costars

According to People, Jane Fonda revealed that she and her 80 For Brady co-stars, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, caused a problem for the show's director because they simply wouldn't stop talking to each other.



Jane said, "Getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters. You know, we just — whether it was Rita and I singing — she starts a song and I finish it and vice versa. And I don't know, we just, we really enjoyed it."

She further added, "You know, I've known Lily for 50 years. I've made three other movies with her and another one is being shown on Sunday, by the way. I've known Sally 40 years, and I just so admire her and watching her process of creating the character during the course of filming was really special."

80 For Brady premiered on Friday at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.