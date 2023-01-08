Strictly's Kym Marsh discusses single mum hardships

Kym Marsh has recently discussed being single mum complications in her latest interview adding she had to beg and borrow from family and friends to make both ends meet.

Recalling her own struggles as a single mum the Coronation Street star, 46 compared herself to her new character in the Waterloo Road reboot on Saturday.

The actress, 46, who stars as school canteen worker Nicky Walters in the soap, said there are 'elements of Nicky' that she can relate to.

Speaking in an interview with The Mirror, Kym detailed her past as she raise her children David, 27, and Emilie, 25, on her own, after falling pregnant with her son aged 18.

She said: 'I was a single parent for many years when David and Emilie were little. I didn’t have anybody. I struggled to make ends meet. I begged and borrowed from family and friends to help me.

'Yes, there are elements of Nicky that I get and understand as I’ve been there too,' Kym explained as she spoke about her life before finding fame.

'She's struggling to make ends meet, she’s a single parent, she’s trying to hold down several jobs to make sure her children don’t go without. It’s very relatable right now with the cost-of-living crisis.'

Waterloo Road was back on our screens on Tuesday night with an episode that Adam Thomas return to his role Donte Charles in the school based series this summer after a 15 year break from the show.