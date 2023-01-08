Victoria Beckham gives fans glimpse into ‘glamorous' look amid backlash

Victoria Beckham treated her fans with a glam makeup routine as she created a 'wintery' eyeliner look for an evening out in London on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram, the pop star turned fashion designer, 48, opted for a casual outfit and sported a hat and polo neck jumper ahead of her night out.

As she applied her eyeliner, she said she was using a product from her own range, Satin Kajal Liner in Bronze, around both the outside of her eye and her waterline.

Creating a different look, she said: 'Tonight going for a slightly different look, a more wintry look.



'But I love how this is not as strong as the black, not as hard as the cocoa but the bronze is such a nice colour.

'Slightly softer, but a little bit more than what I would normally go for.'

She captioned the post: 'A cosy night out elevated with my Satin Kajal Liner in Bronze… The perfect update to your smoky eye! Kisses x VB'

It comes after she came under fire on Friday for being out of touch as she took to Instagram again to promote an £800 cardigan from her fashion line.



