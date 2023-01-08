Adam Sandler spotted spending quality time with daughter Sunny

Adam Sandler was snapped with youngest of his two daughters to watch LeBron James play for the Lakers in town.



On Friday, January 8, Adam Sandler was spotted sitting courtside at Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, with his youngest daughter, Sunny,

According to Daily Mail, Adam was sitting close to watch LeBron James showcase his high-flying moves up-close from his courtside seat.

Adam was sported wearing a tropical shirt, with a red hoodie over it and khaki pants.

Sunny cut a smart figure in a black sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and white sneakers while sitting to her dad's left.

Adam appeared to be explaining his daughter about the game, with certain plays and situations.

Adam has another daughter, Sadie, 16. with wife Jackie Titone.