US author Candace Owens says Meghan Markle is dangerous

American author Candace Owens on Saturday expressed her views about Meghan Markle.

Meghan's husband Prince Harry is currently making headlines for his book titled "Spare" days after the royal couple appeared in hit Netflix documentary.

Taking to Twitter, Candace said, "Meghan putting pregnancy tests next to locks of Princess Diana’s hair, plus asking for private moments at Diana’s gravesite to speak to her are not things to laugh at."

The author who has more than 3 million followers on Twitter added, "These are terrifyingly psychopathic and manipulative actions. Meghan is dangerous."

Candace Owens is an American conservative author, talk show host, and a political commentator.

She has expressed anti-lockdown views and anti-vaccination opinions during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in the US with their two children after stepping down as working royals.