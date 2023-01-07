Are Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio Still together?

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have not parted ways, however, the lovebirds are also not "exclusive" and can date other people, claimed insider.

A source spilt to Entertainment Tonight that The Wolf of Wall Street star and the supermodel are happy and content with their lives at the moment while seeing other people.

"Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things,” the insider said.

“They are not exclusive," the source said, adding, "They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go."

The source went on to reveal that Hadid "is feeling balanced, happy, and focusing her energy on her career and daughter."

"Her main priority is her daughter and keeping things positive and chill," the source spoke of Hadid and her girl Khai, whom she shares with ex-beau Zayn Malik.

As for DiCaprio, the Hollywood hunk is “having fun and prioritizing work and spending time with friends," the insider mentioned.

This comes amid claims that DiCaprio is romantically involved with model Victoria Lamas, who is “very smitten” with the star, as per her father Lorenzo Lamas.