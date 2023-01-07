Bethenny Frankel lands in trouble for criticizing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Bethenny Frankel landed in hot waters for bashing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the ex-royal opened up about his rift with Royal family members in his memoir.

In her Instagram video over the Duke of Sussex new book Spare, Frankel suggested that Harry should change the book’s title to “Dirty Harry Laundry” before changing it to “Mention It All.”

Her remarks were not very well received with her fans as they slammed her for showing negativity towards the couple.

“Your obsession and negativity towards Harry and Meghan is uncalled for,” one user commented while another added, “I watched the documentary. It was informative and enlightening.”

One person commented, “As a person who is outspoken for positive change, It’s sad that you’re not applauding his willingness to try to make changes in the monarchy, while losing a lot in the process.”



“Unless you’re a book critic your opinion at this point is exhausting,” another angry user said. “So tired of people’s negativity ALL the time.”

“You are trivializing some very serious stuff to get a laugh,” another chimed in. “Not everything is a shtick moment. He wouldn’t do a book a documentary if people were not interested in them.”

“To me your basically saying racism exists get over it,” a comment read. “You’re tired of hearing about it. Yea that’s a nice privilege world to live it when you can pick and choose when you want to hear racism vs poc who doesn’t get such luxury.”