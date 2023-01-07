Rapper Young Thug set to go on trial for gang conspiracy

New York: A sprawling gang conspiracy trial involving US rapper Young Thug is expected to begin Monday, with prosecutors alleging the Atlanta artist´s record label to be a front for a crime ring.



The influential hip hop star born Jeffery Williams was one of more than two dozen people charged last spring by a Georgia grand jury, which said those named belong to a branch of the Bloods street gang, identified as Young Slime Life, or YSL.

The indictment shook the rap world in Atlanta -- a nexus of hip hop for years and where Young Thug is considered among the industry´s most impactful figures forging contemporary rap´s sound.

Georgia prosecutors hit all defendants with conspiring to violate the state´s criminal racketeering law, which is modeled off the federal RICO Act.

In its early days, that statute was used to go after the mob, and more recently it took down the disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly for sex crimes.

Alleged individual crimes supporting the YSL conspiracy charge include murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing and theft.

Young Thug, who founded the hip hop and trap label YSL Records in 2016, also faces one count of participation in criminal street gang activity.

Defense lawyers insist YSL -- also known as Young Stoner Life Records -- represents nothing more than a label and vague association of artists.

Controversially, prosecutors are holding up rap lyrics from musicians including Young Thug as well as Gunna -- who was also charged but took a plea deal -- and even a bar from a posthumous Juice WRLD single.

"I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I´m going to use it," said Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, which includes Atlanta. (AFP)