Prince Harry’s ‘outrageous’ claims making King Charles consider nuclear approach

File Footage

King Charles’ is reportedly thinking of going nuclear on Prince Harry after his ‘outrageous’ accusations went public.



This claim has been brought to light by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, during the course of his interview with Express UK.

He began by saying, “The Royal Family do not intend to respond to the allegations in Harry’s memoir. However, their hand may be forced, it’s too early to tell.”



“The sheer outrageousness of the claims and the malign nature of the memoir will harm the Royal Family though a great many may wonder how rational Harry is.”

“King Charles will hope the strategy of silence is sustainable. The Coronation is in May and will be magnificent and royal tours will undoubtedly be announced too.”

Mr Fitzwilliams also went on to say, “Harry and Meghan are royals who have gone rogue. There is no way the Palace can go point by point through the allegations.”

“Removing their dukedom, if that option is considered, is a matter for Parliament. Reviving the accusations of bullying against Meghan which she has strongly denied would be a nuclear option.”