Search underway for missing young woman at Karachi's Seaview beach

People gather at Seaview beach during a high tide in Karachi in this undated file photo. — AFP/File

The search for a missing young woman who is believed to have drowned at Karachi's Seaview beach is underway, rescue officials said Saturday.



According to the rescue officials, the search for the young woman was halted last night after it became too dark. It resumed today (Saturday) morning.

It is unclear what exactly happened. The young woman reportedly jumped into the sea with initial reports suggesting it was a case of suicide, however, the police said that the incident is under investigation.

A purse, said to be hers, was found at Do Darya at the site of the incident. It contained identification documents, which were used by the police to contact the young woman's family.

The police said that the search process is underway in the presence of the young woman's uncle.



Hundreds of other families and couples visit Seaview to catch some fresh air or take a swim. Drowning incidents, especially during July and August, are not uncommon at Karachi's beaches.