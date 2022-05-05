Two picnickers drown at Karachi's Sea View beach

The pictures of the cousins who lost their lives at Karachi beach. Screengrab Geo News

KARACHI: Two youth, aged 20 and 21, drowned at Karachi's Sea View beach on Wednesday after being swept away by a strong wave into the sea during the Eid holidays. The two boys were cousins.

Danial and Sonu, residents of Pipri, accompanied by their friends arrived at the beach for a picnic, said their family. They were bathing at the beach when a strong wave suddenly swept them away into the sea.

After being informed, the rescue officials rushed to the scene and launched an operation to recover the boys. After a six-hour-long operation, the rescuers succeeded in fishing out the body of Sonu while a search was underway for the other one.

Talking to Geo News, their family said that the lives of the boys could have been saved if the authorities had taken action on time.

They said the administration had been informed about the incident but they did not launch the rescue operation on time. Their uncle, Iqbal, said that the boys' ages are 20 and 21.

Their friends, Hamza and Naveed said that they tried their best to rescue their friends but failed. “Concerned department did not help us in recovering our drowning friends,” they said.