Kris Jenner mourns death of Tristan Thompson's mom: ‘so heartbroken’

Kris Jenner is mourning the death of Triston Thompson’s mother Andea Thompson, who died of sudden cardiac arrest on Thursday January 6.

The Kardashians matriarch turned to Instagram on Friday to honor Tristan’s mother. "I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light," she wrote.

In the wake of the news, Jenner penned a touching note on Instagram alongside four photos of Kardashian family with Andrea, taken on different events over the years.

"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan's mom, Andrea," Jenner, 67, wrote. "My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel."

"You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother," the Kardashians star said.

She went on further "What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light."

"Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel.” She concluded the tributary post.

Andrea reportedly died suddenly after a heart attack at her home in Toronto as confirmed by a source to PEOPLE Magazine.

Triston’s ex Khloé Kardashian also joined him to comfort him as he flew to Toronto to be with his family in these times.

Khloé Kardashian and Triston share 4-year-old daughter True and a 5-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed.