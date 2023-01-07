Hailey Bieber reflects back on her health crisis in 2022 'very scary'

Hailey Bieber reflected back on her journey of struggling through health crisis in 2022 and how it impacted on her mental health as well.

During her appearance on the latest episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, Hailey elaborated on the health experience, describing it as something that was "very scary and very jarring"

In March, the 26-year-old model was admitted to the hospital for having stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain.

While she was hospitalized Baldwin Bieber was diagnosed with a decease called patent foramen ovale or PFO, which is a small opening in the heart that didn't close the way it should after birth.

After going through the procedure to close the PFO Bieber at that time explained about it via a YouTube video saying "It was definitely the scariest thing I've ever gone through.”

In a recent podcast Bieber Baldwin revealed that she was in Palm Springs during her health scare.

Although, she has returned to the site various times before, including now for the recording of the podcast episode, but visiting the site is "very triggering" for her.

"Even the first couple of times coming back here after was a little bit of a strange triggering kind of feeling for me because you just remember exactly how everything happened in that moment.”

“But I think the bright side for me is that it led me to find out I had this hole in my heart," she added.

"I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] of just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again," she explained.

She also said "It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. I mean, it was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."

The Rhode Skin founder added that while she is "open to talking about the experience if it could help somebody else," because it was something that was "really hard to talk about" in the first few months of going through it.