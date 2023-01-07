Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle conflict on Princess Charlotte laid bare

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle entered into an uninvited argument over Prince Charlotte's bridesmaid dress at Prince Harry's wedding.
As per Page Six, the Duke of Sussex in his memoir reveals how the Princess of Wales felt Charlotte's dress was “too big, long and baggy".
Kate hence wanted her daughter's dress remade before the wedding day.
In a special message sent by the mother-of-three to Meghan, the Princess requested instant changes to the dress.
She was then told to take Charlotte along with the dress to a tailor.
Later, the Princess sent Meghan a card and some flowers to apologise for the inconvenience.
Sam was three when his parents split
Jeremy Renner shares a video of getting head massage in the hospital
Raja Kumari and John Legend are collaborating for a track
Fay Weldon is best known for her book The Life and Loves of a She-Devil
Valerie Bertinelli reveals the reasons behind her participation in Dry January
Jamie Dornan feels intimidated by his co-star Kenneth Branagh