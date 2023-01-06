Paddy McGuinness new bushy beard look stuns fans

Paddy McGuinness's latest bushy beard look has sent his fans into a meltdown as he was making the most of filters again on Friday while larking around in Tesco.
He hilariously hit back this week at rumours that he had cosmetic surgery over Christmas by sharing an amusing heavily-filtered video.
The TV presenter, 49, took to Instagram to share a clip as he strolled through the supermarket showing off the look.
Paddy wrote in the caption: 'Nice to see our kid. #doppleganger'.
His use of another filter comes just a few days after Paddy hilariously hit back at rumours that he had cosmetic surgery over Christmas by sharing an amusing face altering video.
Dolly Parton makes surprise appearance in 'Call Me Kat' where Leslie Jordon appeared as the lead
Reba ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007
Brooklyn Beckham reportedly spent a whopping £300 on his 'Michelin style' Sunday roast
Gisele Bündchen stars in Louis Vuitton campaign alongside Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, and Devon Aoki
Christian Bale's Netflix movie details Poe's literary work through references, in a fictional setup
It comes after Dua added another whopping £4 million to her fortune this year