Jack Black indicates that a 'School of Rock' sequel might be on the cards

Jack Black hinted in a recent interview that the makers of the cult hit movie School of Rock might be considering developing a sequel, according to Fox News.



Jack shared about the films School of Rock and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny and announced that he and Kyle Glass are thinking about making their sequels.

Jack said, "We strive to inspire, but we also sometimes discourage if we feel like we tried, and we've seen what you've done, and we don't think you rock; you should stop rocking. We do both. We build them up, and we tear them down. But thank you for noticing the good parts."

He further added, "The bad parts, like you say, are sometimes the best parts, and a lot of our best stuff comes from horrible mistakes, and you got to be able to be open to your own badness to really capture the magic."

Jack Black played the role of an aspiring rockstar Dewey Finn in School of Rock.