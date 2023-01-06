Shania Twain describes the explicit photo shoot for music album as ‘empowering’: Here’s why

Shania Twain recently elaborated on how her ‘nude’ photo shoot had helped her recover from trauma of growing up in an abusive home and feel comfortable in her own skin.



Speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today show, Shania revealed that she made the decision to do a naked shoot for her album Queen of Me to feel “empowering”.

“I did a whole shoot as part of the album artwork where I’m completely nude. And it was really scary,” said the 57-year-old.

The singer continued, “I don’t really love my body. I don’t love looking at myself in the mirror with the lights on or looking in the mirror at all at my body.”

Recalling the childhood trauma, Shania commented that she was sexually abused by her stepfather.

“My stepfather would fondle me up on the top and make me go without a shirt, and I was already maturing,” remarked the songstress.

Shania noted that she made this decision to “escape being in my own skin, but it’s the only skin I have so I don’t have a choice – otherwise, I’m going to hate myself for the rest of my life”.

“I’m so glad I did it. I was petrified, but once I flicked that switch and dove into it, I’m like, ‘I’m all in.’ I committed 100 percent,” stated the singer-songwriter.

She mentioned, “I wasn’t thinking about what anybody thought. I didn’t think about who was in the room. This is about me. This is my moment to really embrace myself in vulnerable moments.”

“It had to be vulnerable, where I felt that I was facing a fear of being judged, or being maybe even laughed at, at being embarrassed. But it was only empowering. It was really fabulous,” she added.