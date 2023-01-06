 
Friday January 06, 2023
Gisele Bündchen makes her modeling comeback post Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen stars in Louis Vuitton campaign alongside Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, and Devon Aoki

By Web Desk
January 06, 2023
Gisele Bündchen finally made her modeling comeback for new Louis Vuitton Campaign after divorce from Tom Brady.

Gisele Bündchen made her return to modeling in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton, for which her pictures and snippets were shared on the brand's official account.

On January 6, the former supermodel featured on a video for fashion label Louis Vuitton, shared on its Instagram account.

According to People, The Rolling Stones tune She's Like a Rainbow played in the background of the video.

Gisele appeared topless while holding purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection in a swirl of colorful dots.

The 42 year old model appeared alongside Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, Devon Aoki, Natalia Vodianova and Liya Kebede.