Gisele Bündchen makes her modeling comeback post Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen finally made her modeling comeback for new Louis Vuitton Campaign after divorce from Tom Brady.
Gisele Bündchen made her return to modeling in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton, for which her pictures and snippets were shared on the brand's official account.
On January 6, the former supermodel featured on a video for fashion label Louis Vuitton, shared on its Instagram account.
According to People, The Rolling Stones tune She's Like a Rainbow played in the background of the video.
Gisele appeared topless while holding purses from Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama collection in a swirl of colorful dots.
The 42 year old model appeared alongside Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington, Devon Aoki, Natalia Vodianova and Liya Kebede.
Valerie Bertinelli reveals the reasons behind her participation in Dry January
Jamie Dornan feels intimidated by his co-star Kenneth Branagh
Jack Black addresses the possibility of 'School of Rock' sequel
Dolly Parton makes surprise appearance in 'Call Me Kat' where Leslie Jordon appeared as the lead
Reba ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007
Brooklyn Beckham reportedly spent a whopping £300 on his 'Michelin style' Sunday roast