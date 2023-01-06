Prince Harry ‘hell-bent on wreaking a self-righteous public vengeance’

File Footage

Prince Harry is being accused of having a “hell-bent” streak that on wreaking a self-righteous public vengeance”



This allegation has been issued by royal commentator and author Rebecca English.

Her claims have come in a piece for the Daily Mail and read, “And it is very difficult to see how relationships between the key players in this deeply painful drama can ever be repaired after this.”

“Harry seems hell-bent on wreaking a self-righteous public vengeance on his family for ever perceived slight in his life and nothing less than an Oprah-filmed truth and reconciliation committee will satisfy him.”

“Of course this may paper over the cracks in the short term, but will clearly do nothing to mend the painfully sad personal implosion at the heart of it all.”