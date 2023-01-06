'Wednesday' star Emma Myers recommends her favorite SEVENTEEN song to Jimmy Fallon

Netflix hit series Wednesday star Emma Myers recently appeared on the American talk show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Wednesday, where she spoke about her favorite K-pop band.

Jimmy asked Emma, “I wanted to ask you about this because I read online, that you’re a big fan of a band. What is the name of the band?” Emma replied, “SEVENTEEN.”

The actress has previously also expressed her love for the South Korean band SEVENTEEN by sharing pictures of the group concert on social media.

When the host expressed his confusion, the group had 13 members despite being named SEVENTEEN. Emma explained, “There’s 13 of them, then there are three different groups: hip hop, performance, and vocal, and then there’s one team. So, 13 + 3 + 1 is SEVENTEEN.”

Emma said that she has been a fan of SEVENTEEN since she was 15 and also recommended to Jimmy her favorite group song To You, adding “It’s really fun, it’s upbeat, it’s got a great story behind it.”



