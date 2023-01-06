Kate Middleton was shocked by Meghan Markle 'American' makeup request

Kate Middleton was taken aback by Meghan Markle's request for borrowing a lip gloss, reveals Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex describes the “awkward moment” when the Princess of Wales hesitated before sharing her makeup with the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan asked to borrow Kate's lip gloss ahead of their Royal Foundation Forum appearance in 2018.

“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube,” Harry wrote in his memoir. “Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced.”

Harry describes Meghan's request as 'very American.'