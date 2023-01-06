Kate Middleton was shocked by Meghan Markle 'American' makeup request

Kate Middleton was taken aback by Meghan Markle's request for borrowing a lip gloss, reveals Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex describes the “awkward moment” when the Princess of Wales hesitated before sharing her makeup with the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan asked to borrow Kate's lip gloss ahead of their Royal Foundation Forum appearance in 2018.
“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube,” Harry wrote in his memoir. “Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced.”
Harry describes Meghan's request as 'very American.'
Prince Harry talks about losing mother Diana during early years of life
Prince William wants to respond to Harry's claims but palace thinks it could not be smart move from the future King
Meghan Markle blasts Prince William over 'pointing his finger' at her
Prince Harry has been warned there is no way back into the royal fold
Prince Harry, in 'Spare', has claimed that he flew on six missions that resulted in the 'taking of human lives' in his...
The Academy winning actor reveals he goes through 'self doubt that it pure neurosis'