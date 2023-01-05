Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail recalled for New Zealand ODI series

Interim chairman of selectors Shahid Afridi announcing the ODI squad in a press conference. — Twitter/PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday named a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, recalling batters Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail.



Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has recovered from his injury while Haris Sohail has also been recalled for the series. Haris last played an ODI for Pakistan in October 2020.

Uncapped Tayyab Tahir, who had a great run in domestic tournaments, has earned his maiden call. Usama Mir has also been named in the squad in place of injured Shadab Khan.

“I spoke to Shadab this morning, he wasn’t feeling comfortable due to finger injury, that’s why he is not selected for the series against New Zealand,” said interim chairman of selectors Shahid Afridi.

Afridi said that the selection committee did consult the team management before announcing the squad for the series.

The three-match ODI series will be played in Karachi with matches scheduled on the 9th, 11th, and 13th of January.

“We asked Babar and Saqlain to give their choice of 16 before finalising this squad, where we felt things can improve, we do discuss these issues,” Afridi said.

“It was an important responsibility for me, there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan and it made me feel good. I am here for a limited time but important was to keep Pakistan’s future in mind,”

“Our mandate was to announce squads for the New Zealand series only but we have made our choices keeping the future in our mind. We have also given importance to performances in domestic cricket,” he added.

Shahid Afridi said that he is not in favour of letting players go to leagues when the home season is being played. He mentioned that players released for Bangladesh Premier League are also told to return at least 10 days before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan’s squad for the ODI series: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir