Hina Khawaja Bayat's husband passes away due to cancer

Hina Khawaja Bayat’s husband Roger Bayat passes away after suffering from a years-long cancer.
The saddening news was shared by one of the notable Pakistani directors Haseeb Hassan.
The news came out as a shock for Hina’s fans and well-wisher who, after hearing the new, offered their condolences to her.
Hina Khawaja Bayat is a popular senior artist of the entertainment industry who has worked in numerous hit drama serials namely: Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Shehr-e-zaat, and Humsafar.
