Thursday January 05, 2023
Hina Khawaja Bayat's husband passes away due to cancer

By Web Desk
January 05, 2023
Hina Bayat and Roger Bayat have two children

Hina Khawaja Bayat’s husband Roger Bayat passes away after suffering from a years-long cancer.

The saddening news was shared by one of the notable Pakistani directors Haseeb Hassan.

The news came out as a shock for Hina’s fans and well-wisher who, after hearing the new, offered their condolences to her.

Hina Khawaja Bayat is a popular senior artist of the entertainment industry who has worked in numerous hit drama serials namely: Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Shehr-e-zaat, and Humsafar. 