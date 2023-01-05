Hina Khawaja Bayat's husband passes away due to cancer

Hina Bayat and Roger Bayat have two children

Hina Khawaja Bayat’s husband Roger Bayat passes away after suffering from a years-long cancer.

The saddening news was shared by one of the notable Pakistani directors Haseeb Hassan.

The news came out as a shock for Hina’s fans and well-wisher who, after hearing the new, offered their condolences to her.

Hina Khawaja Bayat is a popular senior artist of the entertainment industry who has worked in numerous hit drama serials namely: Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Shehr-e-zaat, and Humsafar.