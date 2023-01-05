Migos rapper Quavo releases moving tribute to Takeoff: WATCH

file footage

Migos rapper Quavo, on Wednesday, January 4, released a heartfelt and moving track, titled Without You, as a tribute to his bandmate and nephew Takeoff, who was shot dead on November 1, 2022.



Quavo shared the song with its video, shot in black and white, on his socials with a simple yet strong message that read: “Long Live Take Infinity.”

In the video, Quavo is seen sitting in a studio with his eyes closed as the song plays with moving lyrics like, ““Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars/See you in heaven, see you heaven/When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dog.”

Further in the song, Quavo sings: “I wish I had a time machine/Just so you take a ride with me/I miss just how you smile at me/Unc & Phew until infinity.”

The tribute song comes months after Quavo wrote a lengthy message for Takeoff following a public memorial service back in November.

In his post, Quavo wrote: “It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me… You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me; we were always on the same team.”