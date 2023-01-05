Netflix unveils trailer of upcoming sci-fi Korean film 'JUNG_E': Release date, cast

Netflix has finally unveiled the trailer for the upcoming Korean sci-fi film Jung_E which is set to stream on January 20, 2023.
The upcoming thriller film is the project of Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang Ho and marks his first official Netflix project. Yeon is famous for his best directorial work in Peninsula and Train to Busan.
Yeon spoke about his upcoming Robo warrior anticipated movie that "With the topic of AI, I want to create a work that combines the SF genre’s spectacular visual aesthetics and a very relatable topic that is at the core of humans."
Jung_E is a story of a civil war that takes place in the 22nd century within the artificial shelter made by humans when the earth became deserted due to environmental change.
The main cast of the film includes Kang Soo-youn as Seo-hyeon, Kim Hyun-joo as Jung-E, and Ryu Kyung-soo as Sang-hun.
