Allison Williams says she had predicted her film 'Get Out' would get nominated for Oscars

Allison Williams said in a recent interview that she was labelled delusional for predicting that her movie Get Out would be nominated for an Oscar, according to People.
Allison shared that she told her publicist before she left to film Get Out that it would be nominated for the Oscars and her publicist called her delusional and a weirdo.
Allison shared her publicist's reply to her prediction, "She was like, 'This girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo goes to film a movie and is like, "This film I have picked will be nominated for Oscars"?'"
Allison further added, "Then, much to her shock, I happened to be right."
Get Out was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (for Kaluuya) and Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars.
Allison Williams is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams and TV producer Jane Gillan Stoddard.
Bill Engvall opens up about his greatest fear
Prince Harry’s criticism of his family, King Charles and Prince William, is valid but not easy to unpack: Expert
Leonardo DiCaprio was recently linked with Victoria Lamas
Kate Bosworth calls boyfriend Justin Long's wish as 'the best birthday gift ever'
They are more loved up than ever after rekindling their romance late last year
Holly Willoughby enjoyed a family break at a ski resort in the French Alps