Bill Engvall retires from stand-up comedy

Bill Engvall announced his departure from the stand-up comedy scene and explained why he felt the time was appropriate to do so, according to Fox News.



Bill said that he feels that it is the right time for him to step back and retire as he always wanted to retire at his peak and not be a burden on the viewers.

Bill said, "I had a friend of mine call me the other night, 'what do you retire for you're at the top of your game?' And I said, 'that's when I want to go out.' I never wanted to be that act that people watching go, ‘you should have stopped last year.’"

Bill said that retirement is a good thing as he has already achieved everything that he planned to achieve including starring in his own sitcom and appearing on other popular sitcoms.

One of the main reasons for Engvall to retire is the shift in comedy in recent years most notably after the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony between Will Smith and Chris Rock.