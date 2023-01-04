Keke Palmer, the mother-to-be, shares her 2023 goal: Read

Keke Palmer has recently opened up about her new year resolution for 2023 and that is to “learn how to take it easy”.



On Tuesday, the Nope star took to Instagram and posted a slew of photos and videos, capturing greenery and scenic views during her tropical getaway.

In one of the photos, Keke could be seen cradling her baby bump as she revealed on her post, stating, “baby moon was in full affect”.

In a lengthy caption, the Hustlers star pointed out that she’s proud of herself for “resting this trip”.

“I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation,” said the 29-year-old.

She continued, “I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so, I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season, which is, rest.”

Keke explained that she won’t label herself as “soft girl life” or “new label the folks are using”. However, the actress remarked that for her, “the theme is rest because, I can”.



“I have spent many seasons sacrificing and I am quite fine with that. I learned that from my father, from both my parents, but my dad takes the cake. I want to be just like him. His life is full and he has given so much,” asserted Keke.

The actress mentioned, “Every season, we are meant to embrace something new.”

“This season I am going to learn how to really take it easy. how to go slow or slower than I have which is speedy for the average,” she added.

For the unversed, Keke announced she’s expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson in December while hosting Saturday Night Live.



