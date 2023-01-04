Jenna Marbles’ husband Julien Solomita reveals alleged stalker broke in to their house

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita had quite a scare after their home was broken into by an alleged stalker just a week after the couple announced they tied the knot.

Sharing a candid statement to his Instagram story, Julien, who lives with Jenna and their dogs, in Marbles’ Southern California home was broken into on Monday, January 2nd, 2022.

Solomita told his followers that the “stranger” entered their house completely “unannounced.”

“Today someone broke into our house. [A] woman, that we don’t know, entered our home unannounced,” Solomita wrote in his Instagram story. “Upon her entering our back door, I immediate subdued her with OC/pepper spray and was able to lock her out. I called the police and she was apprehended and arrested.”

The 30-year-old said police were called to the scene, where the woman was “apprehended and arrested.”

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed that a woman was arrested at the address listed for the couple on the morning of January 2nd, 2022.

“Jenna, the dogs, and myself are safe,” Julien continued, adding that while he does not know personally know the suspect, she has been “harassing me at my home throughout the last 2 months.”

Julien had shared photos on Instagram December 22, 2022, of their nuptials with the former YouTuber —who he dated for nine years before tying the knot. The duo was seen celebrating their union in an outdoor ceremony.

In the post about the incident, Julien had added, “This was something that for safety reasons I was doing my best to keep offline but we were notified that a media outlet had information on today’s event and are planning on running a story so I wanted you to hear what happened from me first.”