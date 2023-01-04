 
Adnan Siddiqui, Mira Sethi, Gohar Rasheed and others lend support to female colleagues

Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat respond harshly over the baseless rumours

By Web Desk
January 04, 2023
The recent controversial claims against some Pakistani actresses namely Kubra khan, Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat and Mahira are nowadays circulating all over social media. 

Therefore, many actors from the entertainment industry have come forward to stand with their fellow colleagues. 

Celebrities who lent support over these baseless allegations include: Adnan Siddiqui, Mira Sethi, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Muneeb Butt, Asad Siddiqui, Gohar Rasheed and many more.

Taking it his Instagram, Adnan Siddiqui wrote: “Vilifying a woman’s character is an age-old trope used by paltry, depthless men and comes from deep-seated misogyny. It’s on us that we don’t allow such loose cannons to get away with it. As conscientious industry, we need to rally behind our colleagues and raise voice against such perilous constant attacks. I unflinching support them.”

On the other hand actress/writer Mira Sethi also raised her voice against these allegations, wrote: “Proud of Pakistani actresses for pushing back against this filth and propaganda.”

Gohar Rasheed also spoke up regrading the matter.

Meanwhile, Asad Siddiqui said that everyone understands an attack to the entertainment industry, no one is a kid. 

Muneeb Butt:

Aiman Khan:

Minal Khan:

