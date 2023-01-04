Kourtney Kardashian takes a swipe at Kim Kardashian in new TikTok video

Kourtney Kardashian recently dropped a TikTok video with Penelope as the duo baked cookies.

The sweet video, however, enthralled fans who realized that Kourtney took a subtle jibe at her sister Kim Kardashian.

While Penelope gave a helping hand to her mum in making gluten-free vegan treats, the video featured a song by Taylor Swift.

The choice of song raised eyebrows as Kim has a longstanding feud with Taylor.

Meanwhile, the relationship between the two sisters seems a bit salty since Kourtney’s appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October.

During her appearance, she had recalled: “I just felt like they really bonded - like they were going through the same things."

She said that it felt like her sisters were “ganging up” on her because she didn’t look happy being on their reality show.