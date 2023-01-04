Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s projects need ‘brainwashing narrative’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new project has just been branded a ‘brainwashing machine’.
This claim has been issued by royal commentator Hilary Fordwich.
It’s come shortly after the couple’s new show Live to Lead, dropped on New Year’s Eve.
Mr Fordwich believes the couple has ‘proven without cohersion’ that their work is a propaganda piece.
He even went as far as to tell Express UK, “By being totally one sided and partisan, yet again, Meghan and Harry prove their piece is propaganda, not well-researched, balanced, informative and inspirational.”
Before concluding he also bashed them for launching a narrative that posses the threat of ‘complete brainwashing’ and added, “Want to be brainwashed? There should be a warning for those who are about to watch it.”
