James Corden shares why it was a ‘very easy decision’ to leave ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden opened up upon his decision to exit as the host of The Late Late Show.

The TV show host and actor announced his departure in a surprisingly emotional announcement back in April 2022.

The British comedian sat down for a interview with Drew Barrymore at her daytime talk show.

Barrymore begins by saying that Corden is “at the top of [his] game. “Your show has grown into a very important business for the network and for digital. And you have off-shoots, you’re literally on the top and there’s that brave bold move where people go we’re at the best place…” at this point Barrymore takes a bow, “and we’re done.”

She then asked, “When do you know to walk away?”

Corden delved into the reason why. “Look it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so, I mean, I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” he shared. “Nothing about leaving the show was to do with not enjoying it. I love it. But the truth is it became a very easy decision, because I always knew it was an adventure and I never, ever considered it to be the final destination.”

Corden recalled the time when it came clear that he wanted to prioritise his family with an incident that took place “two summers ago”, when he was shooting for Mammals for Prime Video.

“One day I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6 a.m. and my son, who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, ‘Are you working today?’ and I said, ‘I am,’ and he said, ‘I thought, well it’s Sunday,’ and I said, ‘I know, buddy, but this schedule’s just all over the place. We just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show,’ and his face just kind of dropped,” Corden narrated.

“I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, ‘I’ve realised, best case scenario, we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one.”

Corden admitted, “I will be a mess on that last show. I will cry my eyes out.”

He added, “But I will know, at my core, that the best thing for me and the best thing for us as a family is to put down some roots in London. And ,it feels absolutely right in every single way.”