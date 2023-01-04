BLACKPINK sets new YouTube record with MV 'DDU-DU DDU-DU': Details inside

BLACKPINK with their music video DDU-DU DDU-DU has made incredible YouTube history.
On January 4, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU had crossed 2 billion views counter on YouTube.
DDU-DU DDU-DU achieved the milestone on January 4 and became the first K-pop music video to hit the billions of views mark.
The music video was officially released on June 15, 2018, and it took more than 4 years for this win.
For those unversed, BLACKPINK is a famous South Korean girl band consisting’s of four members: Lisa, Rose, Jisoo, and Jennie.
The group debuted in 2016 with the album Square One under YG Entertainment.
