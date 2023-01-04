Prince Harry branded 'outrageous' for saying King wants no reconciliation

Prince Harry is receiving flak over his statement that Prince William and King Charles have refused to resolve the rift.

In his upcoming ITV interview with Tom Brady, the Duke of Sussex explains how his family has shown no 'willingness' to have him back.

Sources tell Mirror that the family instead invited Harry and Meghan for the Christmas.

An insider has thus branded the accusation “complete and unadulterated nonsense”.

They added: “It takes some audacity to say that when his father invited him to stay at his house when in the UK, invited him to spend Christmas with the rest of the family and continued to make public statements of support.

“It’s outrageous," they conclude.